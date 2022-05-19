Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $118,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.32. 3,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,975. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.80 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

