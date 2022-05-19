Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Workday worth $70,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $164.08. 70,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,870. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.60. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $161.62 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.17.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

