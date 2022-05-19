Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,595,679 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $76,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 386,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

