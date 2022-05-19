Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $104.73 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $104,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.49. 165,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

