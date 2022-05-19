Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $129.05 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473,538 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $129,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496,662. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

