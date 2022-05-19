Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $61.90 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,759 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.30. 21,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.