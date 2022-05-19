Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,145 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $60,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.06. 6,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,594. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

