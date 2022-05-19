Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENT. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($31.68) to GBX 2,590 ($31.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.39) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,323 ($28.64).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,363 ($16.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,534.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,646.19. The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.07. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.82).

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($30,177.51).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

