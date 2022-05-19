EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.22.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

