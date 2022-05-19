Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 206,350 shares of company stock valued at $474,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.