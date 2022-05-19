Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 152,718 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,718 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $117,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,101. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

