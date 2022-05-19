Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $129,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $591.04. 40,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $691.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $583.05 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

