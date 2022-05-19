Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

WMT traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.53 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $328.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

