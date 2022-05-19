Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $111.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $111,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.03. 30,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,095. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.