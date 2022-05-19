Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $167.41 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,054 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $167,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 439,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

