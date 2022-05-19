Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $246.62 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,126,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $246,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

