Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $95.99 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,317. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

