Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,997 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $90,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 465,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.