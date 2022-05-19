Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,544 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Raytheon Technologies worth $219,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after buying an additional 1,092,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.44. 157,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,666 shares of company stock worth $1,927,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

