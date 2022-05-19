Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 832,290 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,173,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832,290 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.38% of MetLife worth $198,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. 253,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

