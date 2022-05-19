EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $40.44

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $39.08. EQT shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 22,078 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Yale University bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

