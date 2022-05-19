Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.