Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,422,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,686,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

