Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Fiserv by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 121,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 426,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

