Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.96 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

