Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.59 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90.

