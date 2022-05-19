Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $570.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.70 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $594.03 and a 200-day moving average of $591.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.