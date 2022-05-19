Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after buying an additional 146,083 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 145,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.