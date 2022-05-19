Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,853,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $55.81 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27.

