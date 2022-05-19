Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 18th (ALVR, ALXO, APTX, ARDX, BPMC, GRAY, GTY, HEINY, HWDJY, IIIV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 18th:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $34.00.

Get AlloVir Inc alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $48.00.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $65.00.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $30.00.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $12.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $135.00.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.