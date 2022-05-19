Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $287,372,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 22,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

