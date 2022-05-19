Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director John H. Wright Acquires 6,000 Shares

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Shares of ERO opened at C$14.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.60. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$29.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.58.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

