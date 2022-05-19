Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CFO Sells $24,258.00 in Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $24,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Escalade by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

