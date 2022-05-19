ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 167,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 419,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

