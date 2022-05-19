Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 620,762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 1,015,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,812. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

