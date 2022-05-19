Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

