Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Glaukos by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Glaukos stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

