Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $333.00. The company traded as low as $283.41 and last traded at $286.45, with a volume of 3647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.88 and a 200 day moving average of $336.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

About Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.