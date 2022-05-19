Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

