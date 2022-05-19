ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,393 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.96% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after purchasing an additional 901,139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

