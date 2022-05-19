EULAV Asset Management Acquires 4,400 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.48.

Shares of TNET traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. 20,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,580. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,151 shares of company stock worth $6,519,874. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.