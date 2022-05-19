EULAV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 68,000 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,000. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Roku at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Shares of ROKU traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

