EULAV Asset Management Buys Shares of 610,000 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,000. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 591,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,812 over the last three months.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

