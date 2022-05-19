EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

