EULAV Asset Management Has $22.43 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,135. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.74.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.