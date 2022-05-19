EULAV Asset Management Has $24.81 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,033 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $4,572,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in HEICO by 49.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

