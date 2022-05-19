EULAV Asset Management Sells 12,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.55. 72,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,231. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

