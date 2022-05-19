EULAV Asset Management Sells 13,200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $53,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,826,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $7,704,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.60. 14,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,170. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.36.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

