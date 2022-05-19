EULAV Asset Management Sells 136,624 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,624 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $35,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.