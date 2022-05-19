EULAV Asset Management Sells 4,992 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 264,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,025. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

